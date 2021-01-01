Tech Lighting 700OWTAG86DUNVSSP Taag Single Light 6" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection Bronze / 3000K Outdoor Lighting

Tech Lighting 700OWTAG86DUNVSSP Taag Single Light 6" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection Clean, unencumbered modern design and outstanding light performance distinguishes Taag high output LED wall packs. Designed Intended for outdoor security and outdoor general illumination.FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinIntended to be installed utilizing NEC compliant junction boxesSurge ProtectionMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 10.2 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsDark sky compliant for reduced light pollutionCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-7/8"Width: 5"Depth: 5-11/16"Extension: 5-11/16"Product Weight: 3.2 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10.2 wattsWattage: 10.2 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Lumens: 625.2 Bronze / 3000K