From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWLYT812DUNVSSP Lyft 2 Light 13" Tall Frosted LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection Charcoal / 3000K Outdoor Lighting Wall
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700OWLYT812DUNVSSP Lyft 2 Light 13" Tall Frosted LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection FeaturesUniversal 120-277 volt driver with integral transient surge protection at 2.5KVResistant to dust and water - IP65 RatedMarine-grade powder coat finish over die-cast aluminum constructionStainless steel mounting hardwareIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential use0-10 or ELV dimmingETL rated for wet locationsCalifornia Title 24 compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 4-11/16"Product Weight: 5.2 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 12-1/2"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 10 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Lumens: 286Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Voltage: 120 / 277 volts Charcoal / 3000K