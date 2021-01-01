Tech Lighting 700OWGAG820DUNVS Gage Single Light 21" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze / 4000K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Tech Lighting 700OWGAG820DUNVS Gage Single Light 21" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Classically elegant with contemporary cylindrical design, the Gage wall sconce creates a wide dispersion of soft LED up and down light to create both accent and ambient outdoor lighting.FeaturesMounting: Three position mounting options allows variable height adjustment to black plateMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 29.6 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 5-5/8"Depth: 6-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5.6 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 6-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 29.6 wattsWattage: 29.6 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Lumens: 1480 Bronze / 4000K