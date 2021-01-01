From tech lighting

Tech Lighting 700OWGAG820DUNVS Gage Single Light 21" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze / 4000K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Tech Lighting 700OWGAG820DUNVS Gage Single Light 21" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Classically elegant with contemporary cylindrical design, the Gage wall sconce creates a wide dispersion of soft LED up and down light to create both accent and ambient outdoor lighting.FeaturesMounting: Three position mounting options allows variable height adjustment to black plateMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 29.6 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 5-5/8"Depth: 6-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5.6 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 6-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 29.6 wattsWattage: 29.6 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Lumens: 1480 Bronze / 4000K

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com