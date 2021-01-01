From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWASHH9308CUNVSP Ash 8" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - with Surge Protection - 18 Watts - 3000K - Cylindrical Glass Lens Charcoal
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700OWASHH9308CUNVSP Ash 8" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - with Surge Protection - 18 Watts - 3000K - Cylindrical Glass Lens Features Integrated LED lighting Dimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor use ETL rated for wet locations Dark Sky compliant Meets California Title 24 energy standards Dimensions Height: 7-1/2" Width: 10-1/2" Extension: 9-7/8" Product Weight: 3.5 lbs Backplate Height: 6-1/2" Backplate Width: 1-5/8" Backplate Depth: 1-5/8" Electrical Specifications Lumens: 1093 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 18 watts Voltage: 120 and 277 volts Charcoal