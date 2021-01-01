From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWASHH92716CUNVPC Ash 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - with Button Photocontrol - 18 Watts - 2700K - Cylindrical Glass Lens Bronze
Tech Lighting 700OWASHH92716CUNVPC Ash 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - with Button Photocontrol - 18 Watts - 2700K - Cylindrical Glass Lens FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useBuilt-in daylight sensor to control the lighting automaticallyETL rated for wet locationsDark Sky compliantMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 14-5/16"Width: 16"Extension: 18-3/16"Product Weight: 11 lbsBackplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 1-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1256Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 volts Bronze