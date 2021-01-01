From tech lighting

Tech Lighting 700OSIKN9273012 Ikon 4" Tall LED Outdoor Low Voltage Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Hardscape Lights

Tech Lighting 700OSIKN9273012 Ikon 4" Tall LED Outdoor Low Voltage Wall Sconce FeaturesCan be installed as a wall sconce or step lightConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via MLV dimmingIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 6"Extension: 5/16"Product Weight: 1 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 4"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 5/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 202Color Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12.2 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Hardscape Lights Bronze

