Tech Lighting 700OCTUR812UNV1SPC Turbo Single Light 8" Wide 55 Watt Integrated LED Post Light with Post Included with Button Photocontrol - Bronze / 3

Description

Tech Lighting 700OCTUR812UNV1SPC Turbo Single Light 8" Wide 55 Watt Integrated LED Post Light with Post Included with Button Photocontrol The distinctively contemporary modern Turbo outdoor lighting family includes a cylindrical light column, a powerful outdoor LED solution for general illumination and area lighting.FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinMultiple beam spread optionsButton Photo ControlMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsPost IncludedDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 25 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDark sky compliant fixtureCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 144"Width: 8"Product Weight: 55.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 25 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Beam Spread: 20°Lumens: 3800 Single Head Post Lights Bronze / 3000K / 20° Narrow

