Tech Lighting 700OBTUR842CUNVSLF Turbo Single Light 41" High Wide Integrated LED Bollard with In-Line Fuse Bronze / 4000K / 40° Wide Outdoor Lighting

Tech Lighting 700OBTUR842CUNVSLF Turbo Single Light 41" High Wide Integrated LED Bollard with In-Line Fuse The Turbo outdoor LED light features a clean, cylindrical silhouette with decorative fins evenly spaced around the circumference which create beautiful geometric shadows when illuminated by the powerful LED light source shining down from the crown.FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinMultiple beam spread optionsIn-Line FuseMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsPost IncludedDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 25 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsFixture is designed to reduce light pollution, and is dark sky compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 40-7/8"Width: 6"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 25 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Beam Spread: 20°Lumens: 2045 Path Lights Bronze / 4000K / 40° Wide