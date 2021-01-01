From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OAMDES935132012 Mode 6" Wide LED Flood Light - Bolt Mount - 23" Tall - 20 Degree Beam Spread - 3500K Charcoal Outdoor Lighting
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700OAMDES935132012 Mode 6" Wide LED Flood Light - Bolt Mount - 23" Tall - 20 Degree Beam Spread - 3500K FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 20 degree beam spreadIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDark Sky compliantMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 651.8Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 8.6 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Accent Lights Charcoal