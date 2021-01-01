From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OAMDED927263012ST Mode 2 Light 8" Wide LED Flood Light - Stake Mount - 36" Tall - 30 Degree Beam Spread - 2700K Charcoal Outdoor
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700OAMDED927263012ST Mode 2 Light 8" Wide LED Flood Light - Stake Mount - 36" Tall - 30 Degree Beam Spread - 2700K FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 30 degree beam spreadIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 36"Width: 8"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1316Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 16.2 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 Accent Lights Charcoal