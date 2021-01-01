From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OAMDEA9354193012ST Mode 2 Light 19" Wide LED Flood Light - Stake Mount - 4" Tall - 30 Degree Beam Spread - 3500K Charcoal Outdoor
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700OAMDEA9354193012ST Mode 2 Light 19" Wide LED Flood Light - Stake Mount - 4" Tall - 30 Degree Beam Spread - 3500K FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 30 degree beam spreadIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 19"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1560Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 17.2 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 2 Accent Lights Charcoal