Tech Lighting 700MPVNE Vane Single Light 3" Wide Monopoint Pendant with a Sand Cast Aluminum Shade Weathered Zinc Shade with Satin Nickel Finish

Tech Lighting 700MPVNE Vane Single Light 3" Wide Monopoint Pendant with a Sand Cast Aluminum Shade The Vane pendant light from Tech Lighting takes the ubiquitous metal cylinder and forces it to undergo an intriguing upgrade by introducing an incredibly deep, weathered zinc finish. Its wonderfully imperfect signature texture is naturally created during a meticulous molten aluminum sand casting process that results in a noticeably thick shade which projects a truly iconic spatial impact. The organic, grounded presence this cylindrical pendant light brings to a space makes it ideal for dining room lighting, bedroom lighting and home office lighting.Features:Designed by Sean LavinComes with sand cast aluminum shadeMonopoint system includes 4" round flush canopyRequires (1) 50 Watt GU5.3 bulb (not included)Comes with six feet of field-cuttable cordETL listed for installation in dry locationsConstructed of metal - providing years of reliable performanceCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 10"Width: 3"Product Weight: 3 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4"Cord Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: GU5.3Watts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50 Weathered Zinc Shade with Satin Nickel Finish