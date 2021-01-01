From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MPDBS-LED9 Dobson Single Light 3" Wide 3000K LED Mini Pendant Weathered Gray Oak / Satin Nickel / 3000K Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MPDBS-LED9 Dobson Single Light 3" Wide 3000K LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinConstructed from metalTextured coating replicates the warmth and feel of real woodIntegrated LED lighting72" of field-cuttable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Maximum Height: 72"Width: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 1 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Width: 2-5/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 8 wattsLumens: 435Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Weathered Gray Oak / Satin Nickel / 3000K