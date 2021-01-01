From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MPBRK9352006 Burk 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 90 CRI 3500K 20 Degree Beam Spread and 6 Inch Downrod - for Monopoint System
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MPBRK9352006 Burk 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 90 CRI, 3500K, 20 Degree Beam Spread, and 6 Inch Downrod - for Monopoint System FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 20 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Hanging Height: 6"Width: 3-5/8"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 2 lbsWire Length: 12"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 737.1Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Antique Bronze