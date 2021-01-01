Tech Lighting 700MPBLKL Blok Single Light 22-1/2" High Monopoint Pendant with a Hexagonal Metal Shade Satin Nickel Shade with Satin Nickel Finish

Tech Lighting 700MPBLKL Blok Single Light 22-1/2" High Monopoint Pendant with a Hexagonal Metal Shade The Blok pendant light from Tech Lighting takes the classic contemporary metal cylinder and gives it a fresh new art deco inspired upgrade. Designed to provide a punch of task light on surfaces below by way of a removable lower diffuser lens accessory that translates the six-sided hexagonal shade into a sleek circular light aperture.Features:Designed by Sean LavinComes with hexagonal metal shadeMonopoint system includes 4" round flush canopyRequires (1) 50 Watt GY6.35 bulb (not included)Comes with six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableETL listed for installation in dry locationsConstructed of metal - providing years of reliable performanceCovered under Tech Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 22-1/2"Width: 3-3/16"Product Weight: 2.4 lbs, 2.5 lbsCanopy Height: 0.5"Canopy Width: 4"Cord Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: GY6.35Watts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50 Satin Nickel Shade with Satin Nickel Finish