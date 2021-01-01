From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOPELW MonoRail Pelé White Modern Glass Sphere Pendant - 12v Halogen Satin Nickel Rail Lighting Pendants Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MOPELW MonoRail Pel White Modern Glass Sphere Pendant - 12v Halogen Features:Modern glass sphere topped with glass detailIncludes low-voltage, 50 watt frosted halogen bi-pin lamp or 6 watt replaceable LED module and six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableShown in Satin Nickel finishLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - GY6.35 - A bi pin or ' bipin socket', the GY6.35 has a pin spread of 6.35 mm and is used mostly with halogen bulbs common for task lighting and landscape lighting.Compatible Bulb Types: GY6.35 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Height: 10"Width: 6.5"Energy Star: No Pendants Satin Nickel