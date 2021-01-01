From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOLST-LEDS930 Lustra Single Light 3-11/16" Wide LED MonoRail Rail Pendant with Hand Cut Optic Crystal Shade Antique Bronze / White
Tech Lighting 700MOLST-LEDS930 Lustra Single Light 3-11/16" Wide LED MonoRail Rail Pendant with Hand Cut Optic Crystal Shade FeaturesRail systemCrafted from metal and glassIncludes (1) 8 watt GU5.3 LED bulbCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsIncludes 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 3-11/16"Cord Length: 72"Product Weight: 4.7 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: MonoRailElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 8 wattsWattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 300 Pendants Antique Bronze / White Shade