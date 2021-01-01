From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOJASC Mini Jasper 1 Light Monorail Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Bronze Rail Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700MOJASC Mini Jasper 1 Light Monorail Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConnects to Tech Lighting Monorail systemsClear hand-blown glass shade with opal glass inner shade72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 50 watt GY6.35 Xenon / Krypton bulb included UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-13/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 79-13/16"Width: 8-11/16"Wire Length: 72"Rail Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: MonoRailAccessory Type: PendantsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 750Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonColor Temperature: 2900KColor Rendering Index: 100CRIAverage Hours: 10000Bulb Included: Yes Bronze