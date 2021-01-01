From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOISO9302018-LED ISO 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 20 Degree Beam Spread 90 Color Rendering Index 3000K Color Temperature and 18
Tech Lighting 700MOISO9302018-LED ISO 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 20 Degree Beam Spread, 90 Color Rendering Index, 3000K Color Temperature, and 18 Inch Downrod for MonoRail System FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 20 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3-5/8"Minimum Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 18"Width: 2-13/16"Depth: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 1.58 lbsWire Length: 18"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 704.1Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 16 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Aged Brass