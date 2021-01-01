From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOISO8272003-LED ISO 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 20 Degree Beam Spread 80 Color Rendering Index 2700K Color Temperature and 3
Tech Lighting 700MOISO8272003-LED ISO 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 20 Degree Beam Spread, 80 Color Rendering Index, 2700K Color Temperature, and 3 Inch Downrod for MonoRail System FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 20 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3-5/8"Minimum Height: 3"Maximum Hanging Height: 3"Width: 2-13/16"Depth: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 1.58 lbsWire Length: 18"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 704.1Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 16 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Satin Nickel