Tech Lighting 700MOHRZ-LEDS9 Horizon Single Light 3-3/16" Wide LED Monorail Pendant with Hand Blown Shade Satin Nickel / Frost / 3000K Rail Lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOHRZ-LEDS9 Horizon Single Light 3-3/16" Wide LED Monorail Pendant with Hand Blown Shade FeaturesCompatible with Tech Lighting Monorail systems (not included)Hand blown glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable ETL rated for damp locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-13/16"Width: 3-3/16"Cord Length: 72"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Name: MonorailElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 500Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 35,000 Pendants Satin Nickel / Frost / 3000K