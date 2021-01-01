From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOHNE-LEDS930 Hanea 7" Wide LED Mini Low Voltage Pendant - MonoRail Mounting Nightshade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MOHNE-LEDS930 Hanea 7" Wide LED Mini Low Voltage Pendant - MonoRail Mounting FeaturesInspired by mid-century design, the Mini Hanea Pendant celebrates the spherical geometry with an accent bandConstructed from aluminumIncludes acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via MLV dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Minimum Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 79"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 430Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 5.1 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Nightshade Black