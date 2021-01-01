From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MOFIRU MonoRail Fire Translucent Steel Blue Murano Glass Pendant - 12v Halogen Antique Bronze Rail Lighting Pendants Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MOFIRU MonoRail Fire Translucent Steel Blue Murano Glass Pendant - 12v Halogen Features:Rich, translucent Murano glass surrounds a small frost raindrop glassIncludes low-voltage, 50 watt halogen bi-pin lamp and six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableShown in Satin Nickel finishLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Bi Pin - The bi pin, or 'bipin socket', is a standard from the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) for lamp fittings. These are used on many small incandescent light bulbs.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Bi PinBulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Height: 7.3"Width: 4.5"Energy Star: No Pendants Antique Bronze