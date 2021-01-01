Tech Lighting 700LSWIT6-LED9 Wit Single Light 70" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Aged Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Tech Lighting 700LSWIT6-LED9 Wit Single Light 70" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Wit by Tech Lighting is a modern design with cylindrical glass elongated by sleek metal bands. When lit, the integrated LED fixture has a striking linear illumination and presents as modern décor when turned off. Offered in multiple handsome finishes and various lengths identified by the number of metal bands. For full room coordination, also available as a pendant. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesSteel and metal constructionIncludes a clear / frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (4) 6" and (8) 12" downrodsDimmable via 0-10V, ELV, or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 70-15/16"Width: 70"Depth: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 12 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 3-7/8"Shade Width: 12-1/2"Shade Depth: 3-7/8"Canopy Height: 4-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/16"Canopy Depth: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 68 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Aged Brass / 3000K