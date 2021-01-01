From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700LSRVL-LED830-277 Revel 51" Wide Single LED 277 Volt Chandelier Gloss White with Walnut Trim Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700LSRVL-LED830-277 Revel 51" Wide Single LED 277 Volt Chandelier This dramatic linear suspension fixture captures light in motion. The sleek metal surface is laser-cut with horizontal slots which allow light to shine through the inner white diffuser.Features:Includes single 40 Watt LED module ETL listed for installation in damp locationsUses 277 line voltageBottom glass diffuser to reduce glareMaximum hanging height up to 96"Product Dimensions:Height: 5.5"Width: 50.5"Depth: 5.1"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 40Voltage: 277vLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Lumens: 3000 Gloss White with Walnut Trim