Tech Lighting 700LSLNV Line 14 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Tech Lighting 700LSLNV Line 14 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Features(14) 25 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmableETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Tech Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 15-7/8"Width: 48"Depth: 19-3/8"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/4"Canopy Depth: 13-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 350 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 14Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Nickel