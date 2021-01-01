Tech Lighting 700LSBLT-LED930-277 Balto 36" Wide Integrated 3000K LED 277V Abstract Chandelier Gunmetal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700LSBLT-LED930-277 Balto 36" Wide Integrated 3000K LED 277V Abstract Chandelier FeaturesIntegrated 3000K LED lighting120" of field-cuttable cable included277 Volt - Designed for commercial electrical systemsDimmable with compatible ELV dimmer switches ETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 35-7/8"Depth: 33-7/8"Cord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 45 wattsLumens: 2456Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 35000Voltage: 277 volts Gunmetal