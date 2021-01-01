From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700LSAEON-LED9 Aeon 48-3/16" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Adjustable Arms Matte Black / 3000K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700LSAEON-LED9 Aeon 48-3/16" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Adjustable Arms FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinIndependently adjustable armsOperates from 120-277 volts for Commercial and Residential applicationsIntegrated LED light bars(4) 6 inch, (4) 12inch, and (2) 24"inch downrods includedDimmable with a low-voltage electronic, triac, or 0-10v dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-3/8"Minimum Height: 30-3/8"Maximum Height: 78-3/8"Width: 48-3/16"Depth: 18-5/16"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 24"Canopy Width: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 28Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 3409Wattage: 95.2 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Matte Black / 3000K