Tech Lighting 700KLSAVA-LED Savoy 1 Light Kable Lite LED 12v Mini Pendant with Amber Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants NULL

Tech Lighting 700KLSAVA-LED Savoy 1 Light Kable Lite LED 12v Mini Pendant with Amber Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700KLSAVA-LED Savoy 1 Light Kable Lite LED 12v Mini Pendant with Amber Glass Features:Includes 6 feet of field-cuttable suspension cableLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Height: 13.5"Width: 3.9"Energy Star: NoADA: No Chrome