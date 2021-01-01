From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700KLFIRF-LEDS930 Firefrost Single Light 4-1/2" Wide LED Kable Lite Cable Pendant with Murano Glass Shade Satin Nickel / White Shade
Tech Lighting 700KLFIRF-LEDS930 Firefrost Single Light 4-1/2" Wide LED Kable Lite Cable Pendant with Murano Glass Shade Features Cable system Crafted from metal and Murano glass Includes (1) 8 watt GU5.3 LED bulb Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations Includes 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 7-5/16" Width: 4-1/2" Cord Length: 72" Product Weight: 4.0 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: Kable Lite Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Bulb Base: GU5.3 Bulb Type: LED Watts Per Bulb: 8 watts Wattage: 8 watts Voltage: 12 volts Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 25000 Lumens: 300 Pendants Satin Nickel / White Shade