Tech Lighting 700FMVTRLN-LED927 Vetra 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Linen Weave Glass Shade and (2) 2700K LED Bulbs Satin Nickel
Tech Lighting 700FMVTRLN-LED927 Vetra 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Linen Weave Glass Shade and (2) 2700K LED Bulbs FeaturesHand-blown glass shade with linen weave texture(2) 6.5 watt medium (E26) 2700K LED bulbs included DimmableETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Tech Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 7.25 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 13"Shade Depth: 13"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 12-1/2"Canopy Depth: 12-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 6.5 wattsLumens: 936Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Satin Nickel