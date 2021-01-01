Tech Lighting 700FMVNC13-LED9 Vance Convertible 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Frosted Glass Shade - Satin N

Tech Lighting 700FMVNC13-LED9 Vance Convertible 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Frosted Glass Shade The universally appealing Vance 13 LED ceiling light from Tech Lighting exudes a clean contemporary style. This ceiling light fixture features a thin, direct-mount metal body in your choice of on-trend finishes such as on-trend aged brass, stylish satin nickel and classic polished chrome to ensure coordination with virtually any interior design theme. A frosted glass diffuser effectively controls the highly capable LED light source within, which is fully dimmable to help you create the desired ambiance in suitable applications such as bedroom lighting, bathroom lighting, hallway lighting and foyer lighting.FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinDimmable with low-voltage electronic or triac dimmerMounts to a 4" square electrical box or an octagonal electrical box (not included)Housing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with a frosted glass diffuserIncludes (1) 22 watt Integrated LED lightingETL rated DimensionsHeight: 3-5/16"Width/Diameter: 13.4"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 22 wattsWattage: 22 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 1132 Flush Mount Satin Nickel / 2700K