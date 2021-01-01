From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FMMGN6-LED9-277 Megan Convertible Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with an Acrylic Shade
Tech Lighting 700FMMGN6-LED9-277 Megan Convertible Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with an Acrylic Shade - 277V FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinHigh quality integrated LED lamping with glare-free, optic-grade acrylic light diffusionMounts as either flush mount ceiling fixture or wall sconceDimmable with low voltage electronic or triac dimmerMounts to a 4" square electrical box or an octagonal electrical box (not included)Made of durable metalsComes with an acrylic diffuserDesigned for commercial or residential useIncludes (1) 12 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 1-19/32"Width: 6"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 12 wattsWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 696 Flush Mount Satin Nickel / 2700K