From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FMLNC13-LED9-277 Lance Convertible Single Light 13-13/32" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Froste
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700FMLNC13-LED9-277 Lance Convertible Single Light 13-13/32" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Frosted Glass Shade - 277V FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinMounts as either flush mount ceiling fixture or wall sconceDimmable with low-voltage electronic or triac dimmerHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with a frosted glass diffuserDesigned for commercial or residential useIncludes (1) 22 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated DimensionsHeight: 3-5/16"Width: 13-13/32"Product Weight: 2.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 22 wattsWattage: 22 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 1132 Flush Mount Chrome / 2700K