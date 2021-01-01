From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FJRHNBB-LEDS930 Rhonan 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with a Black Shade and LED Bulb Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700FJRHNBB-LEDS930 Rhonan 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with a Black Shade and LED Bulb FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 8 watt maximum GU5.3 LED bulb included DimmableAdjustable 72" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Minimum Height: 17-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 83-1/2"Width: 4-5/16"Depth: 4-1/8"Product Weight: 1.66 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 8 wattsLumens: 300Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 30000Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes Chrome