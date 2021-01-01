From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FJPSPBW-LED930 Powell Street 12" Wide LED Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700FJPSPBW-LED930 Powell Street 12" Wide LED Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting FeaturesSleek and contemporary design with an attractive glossy exterior finish and a modern matte white inner reflectorCoordinate your look with the larger size Powell Street Line-Voltage PendantConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via MLV dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 6"Minimum Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 78"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 12"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 221Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 5.8 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Satin Nickel