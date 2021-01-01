From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FJELA-LED9 Mini Ella 80" Tall 3000K LED FreeJack Pendant with Hand Blown Teardrop Shade Clear / Antique Bronze / 3000K Track Lighting
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700FJELA-LED9 Mini Ella 80" Tall 3000K LED FreeJack Pendant with Hand Blown Teardrop Shade FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinCompatible with Tech Lighting Monorail, 2 Circuit Monorail, Kable Lite, and Freejack Canopy systemsCeiling canopy or system adapter required (Not Included)Constructed from metalHand blown teardrop glass shade(1) GU5.3 LED bulb included 72" of field-cuttable cord includedDimmableETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5-year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 79-1/2"Minimum Height: 7"Maximum Height: 79-1/2"Width: 5"Product Weight: 2.26 lbsCord Length: 72"Track Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: FreeJackVoltage Type: Low VoltageElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 300Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes Clear / Antique Bronze / 3000K