Tech Lighting 700BXL-LED Boxie Single Light 9" Wide LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Tech Lighting 700BXL-LED Boxie Single Light 9" Wide LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce The Boxie ceiling fixture by Tech Lighting is ultra-clean and ultra-modern with its square pressed glass and hand-polished surface. A sleek metal base made of die-cast metal beautifully anchors the glass below. The Boxie comes in two distinct sizes, small and large making it ideal for bathroom lighting, hallway lighting and closet lighting. Further customize the Boxie with multiple finish options. Available lamping options include energy efficient LED or incandescent, both lamping options are fully dimmable to create the perfect ambiance in your special space. FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-3/16"Width: 9"Extension: 2-3/16"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsWire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 2-1/2"Canopy Width: 9"Canopy Depth: 9"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1192Color Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 23 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Chrome