From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700BCSPANA4-LED9 Span 46-13/16" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar Satin Nickel / 3000K Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Tech Lighting 700BCSPANA4-LED9 Span 46-13/16" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar FeaturesEdge-lit frosted acrylic light guideIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmerETL rated for damp locationsComes with a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 46-13/16"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1215Wattage: 52 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Bath Bar Satin Nickel / 3000K