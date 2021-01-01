From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700BCLUFS36-LED930 Lufe 36" Wide 3000K LED Bath Bar with Acrylic Diffuser - ADA Compliant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Tech Lighting 700BCLUFS36-LED930 Lufe 36" Wide 3000K LED Bath Bar with Acrylic Diffuser - ADA Compliant FeaturesIntegrated 34.5 watt 3000K LED lightingMounts vertically or horizontallyDimmable with compatible ELV dimmer switches ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 36"Extension: 3-1/8"Depth: 3-1/8"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 1-3/4"Shade Width: 36"Shade Depth: 1-3/4"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 7"Backplate Depth: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 34.5 wattsLumens: 2458Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 35000 Bath Bar Satin Nickel