Tech Lighting 700BCKMD3S-LED9-277 Kamden 3 Light 22-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light - 277 Volt Satin Nickel / 3000K Indoor Lighting

Tech Lighting 700BCKMD3S-LED9-277 Kamden 3 Light 22-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light - 277 Volt FeaturesDesigned by Sean Lavin277 volt fixture - Designed for commercial applicationsDie-cast metal frameUltra-clean pressed-glass square shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with a low-voltage electronic or triac dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-5/16"Width: 22-1/2"Extension: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 4-5/16"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1780Wattage: 35 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Vanity Light Satin Nickel / 3000K