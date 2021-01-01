From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700BCKMD1-LED9-277 Kamden Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce - 277 Volt Chrome / 3000K Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Tech Lighting 700BCKMD1-LED9-277 Kamden Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce - 277 Volt FeaturesDesigned by Sean Lavin277 volt fixture - Designed for commercial applicationsUltra-clean pressed-glass square shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with a low-voltage electronic or triac dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-5/16"Width: 5"Extension: 4-5/16"Product Weight: 1.0 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 4-5/16"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 608Wattage: 13 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Bathroom Sconce Chrome / 3000K