Tech Lighting Antique Bronze Tech Lighting 700BCFINN24-LED930-277 Finn 25" Wide 277V Single Light ADA Compliant LED... Model 700BCFINN24Z-LED930-277

Tech Lighting 700BCFINN24-LED930-277 Finn 25" Wide 277V Single Light ADA Compliant LED Bath Bar with Acrylic Diffuser The sleek domed acrylic diffuser of the Finn bath vanity light from Tech Lighting discreetly softens the LED source while providing great wide-angle light distribution perfect for vanity applications.Product Features:Designed by Sean LavinIncludes (1) 24W integrated LED light moduleSuitable for damp locations277v is for commercial applications and not suitable for typical residential installationADA compliantReversible mounting – May be installed vertically or horizontallyDimmable with LED compatible dimmerProduct Dimensions:Height: 4.3"Width: 25"Extension: 2.3"Backplate Height: 4.3"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 24wWatts Per Bulb: 24wVoltage: 277vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1252 Bath Bar Antique Bronze