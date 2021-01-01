From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700BCELI36-LED930-277 Ellis 36" Wide 3000K LED 277V Bath Bar Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Tech Lighting 700BCELI36-LED930-277 Ellis 36" Wide 3000K LED 277V Bath Bar FeaturesDie cast metal end-cap accentsIntegrated 36 watt 3000K LED lightingMounts vertically or horizontally277 Volt - Designed for commercial electrical systemsDimmable with compatible ELV dimmer switches ETL rated DimensionsHeight: 4-5/16"Width: 36"Extension: 4-3/16"Depth: 4-3/16"Product Weight: 2.23 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 36 wattsLumens: 1995Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 277 volts Bath Bar Polished Chrome