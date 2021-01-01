Tech Lighting 700BCALDY-LED830 Alden 2 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Fixture Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700BCALDY-LED830 Alden 2 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Fixture Dual linear acrylic shades providing both task and ambient light are accented by a minimal metal body and sleek metal endcaps in the Alden bath light fixture from Tech Lighting. Includes two 20 watt, 1200 net lumen, 3000K LED modules. LED version dimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmer. May be mounted horizontally or vertically. ADA compliant.Features:Rectilinear shaped light bar with multi-layered white glass or white acrylicPlated pressure formed frameProvides task and ambient lightMay be mounted vertically or horizontallyDimmableADA compliantDimensions:Height: 4.8"Width: 26"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 40Voltage: 120 Vanity Light Satin Nickel