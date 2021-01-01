From sonneman
Sonneman 7005 Tenda 37.5" Tall 1 Light Floor Lamp Satin Black Lamps Floor Lamps Swing Arm Lamps
Advertisement
Sonneman 7005 Tenda 37.5" Tall 1 Light Floor Lamp Features:Available in Multiple FinishesMade of Sturdy Metal MaterialHigh / Low SwitchUL Listed for Dry LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bi pin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Xenon / KryptonEnergy Star: NoHeight: 37.5"Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Shade: YesShade Color: Black, Brass, Bronze, NickelShade Height: 2"Shade Material: MetalShade Shape: TriangleShade Width: 6.5"Swing Arm: YesSwitch Type: High / LowUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120v Swing Arm Lamps Satin Black