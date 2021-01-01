From duravit
Duravit 700233-R DuraStyle 55" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow White Tub Soaking Drop-In
Duravit 700233-R DuraStyle 55" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow Duravit 700233-R Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Acrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to clean Soaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience Installs in a drop in configuration Drain assembly sold separately Duravit 700233-R Specifications: Overall Height: 28-1/8" (bottom to top of tub) Overall Length: 55-1/8" (left to right of tub) Overall Width: 32" (front to back of tub) Basin Length: 37" (left to right of bottom basin) Basin Width: 18-1/8" (front to back of bottom basin) Basin Depth: 22" (top to bottom of basin) Drain Connection: 2" Drop-In White