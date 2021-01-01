From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 70021-1-LA 1 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Vintage Antique Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Elk Lighting 70021-1-LA 1 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaBulbs not included with this modelRecessed lighting kit includedDimensions:Height: 11"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120v Semi-Flush Vintage Antique