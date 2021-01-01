From duravit
Duravit 700133-C Vero 67" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Left Slope White Tub Soaking Drop-In
Duravit 700133-C Vero 67" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Left Slope Duravit 700133-C Features:Covered under Duravit's 5 year warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a drop in configurationDrain assembly sold separatelyDuravit 700133-C Specifications:Overall Height: 24-1/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66-7/8" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 30" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 46-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 17-3/4" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection: 2" Drop-In White