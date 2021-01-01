Honeywell 70 Pint Dehumidifier

The Honeywell DH70WKN 70 Pint (50 Pint 2019 DOE) Dehumidifier with Auto-Drain Pump and Fan features a durable, compact, glossy white or black body that blends elegantly in any room. The DH70WKN Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier removes moisture with less energy than conventional dehumidifiers, saving energy costs! This unit removes up to 70 pints of moisture daily from small to medium rooms such as basements, dens, kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. A smart digital humidistat control system automatically senses room moisture levels and activates dehumidification to accurately maintain desired humidity levels. Humidity controls allow you to reduce and maintain the level of humidity that is most comfortable for you and your family. The large detachable water tank collects up to 14.4 pints of moisture and is designed with an ergonomic handle and anti-spill tank stands that make it easy to empty. The convenient full tank light and buzzer alert system, front water level indicator and auto shut off/restart features make this Dehumidifier a great, worry-free home companion. Honeywell Dehumidifiers are designed for portability, with smooth-gliding caster wheels and convenient top handles to move the unit from room to room with ease. Moisture Removal Per Day: 45